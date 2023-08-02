Man caught high-range drink-driving with infant in car: police

A man has been arrested after allegedly high-range drink-driving with a baby in the back seat of the car in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Just after 12.30am on July 30, police were called regarding a white Nissan Navara driving erratically in Hay.
Officers found the vehicle travelling along Moppett Street, and pulled it over around the corner in Pine Street soon after.
According to police, when the ute stopped, the man driving got out, opened the rear door and removed a four-month-old baby from a child seat.
A breath test at the roadside allegedly returned a positive result.
The man was arrested before admitting to drinking four beers before taking the child on a drive in an effort to help it sleep, police said.
The baby was returned to its mother, a second breath test returned a reading of 0.174. The drivers license was immediately suspended.
Meanwhile, a brand-new police truck was the victim in a car accident, just before 10pm on July 28.
A blue Holden Colorado ute was travelling at high speed on Scenic Drive, when it skidded into the oncoming lane around a corner. Losing control and overcorrecting, the driver crossed completely into the oncoming lane, where the police truck was traveling in the opposite direction.
While the police vehicle slowed and moved onto the shoulder in an attempt to dodge the ute, the ute still collided with the truck and caused significant damage to the rear of the vehicle.
The driver returned a high-range reading of 0.180 after a breath test, but refused to undergo a drug test.
