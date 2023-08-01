She wanted to do right thing, then scared herself into high-range drink-driving

A young Walla woman who decided to drive home despite having downed several drinks had initially planned staying with someone she knew.
Mia Bettio had no intention to drive, but Albury Local Court has been told she changed her mind because she did not think it safe to stay for the night.
Her reason for driving was taken into account on being handed a 12-month driving ban.
Bettio, 27, of Hanna Street, pleaded guilty before magistrate Sally McLaughlin to a single charge of driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
In other news
Police told the court how Bettio had just begun a new bar job in central Albury at the time of committing the offence on March 4.
About 2.15am, police saw a white utility turning left from Dean on to Young streets.
They did a U-turn and pulled in behind the vehicle, turning on their warning lights to get the ute to stop.
Police said the driver pulled into a car park on Young Street.
"The driver stepped out of the vehicle and police observed the female to have slurred speech and (to be) unsteady on her feet.
Bettio then provided a positive reading to a preliminary breath test.
She was arrested and taken to the Albury police station, where she provided a breath analysis reading of 0.194.
Bettio told police she had her first drink at 10.30pm and her last at 1.30am.
She had downed a pint of full-strength beer and a glass of champagne.
Bettio was also convicted and fined $900.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.