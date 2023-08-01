A Riverina family is celebrating two new arrivals after a Wagga hospital witnessed its first natural twin birth in more than a decade.
Proud parents Alex and Gemma Boutross welcomed the twins into the world at Calvary Hospital in late July, surprising even many in their own family with not just one, but two babies.
"We kept it a secret from the family the whole time and no one asked or guessed," Mrs Boutross said.
"But when the kids walked in, they were so thrilled it was beautiful."
It seems there was a surprise for everyone, including Mrs Boutross.
"We didn't know there would be a boy and a girl, although my husband guessed that," she said.
Born five minutes apart shortly after 7pm on Wednesday July 19, the hospital's first natural twin birth since 2012 proved a big success although there was a last minute challenge.
"I was going to be induced when we realised baby B had flipped around and wasn't down anymore, so she was going to come out breech," Mrs Boutross said.
But despite the last minute breech birth, it all went smoothly.
The couple who reside at The Rock, already had six children ranging from two to 11 years of age, with the new arrivals pushing that number up to eight - but the older ones don't mind.
"The other kids are doting on the twins and someone's always holding one or the other, so they definitely have no lack of attention," Mrs Boutross said.
She also thanked the hospital staff for all their help.
"I'm incredibly grateful to everyone at the hospital because they put so much effort in," Mrs Boutross said.
"Everyone was so organized and prepared for everything."
St Gerard's nursing unit manager and midwife Kate Nicholas said it was a great moment for the hospital staff as well.
"We've had a number of twins over the last few years, but Gemma was the first person to choose a natural birth, which was pretty exciting for the staff," Ms Nicholas said.
She said the hospital typically welcomes between two and five sets of twins per year, however it has been eleven years since any have been born without a cesarean.
"Delivering two babies can be more complicated, but to do this without surgical intervention is a wonderful outcome for Gemma and her babies," Ms Nicholas said.
"Gemma has also had previous babies here, so lots of the staff had been involved with her previous pregnancies and it was really nice that she had that relationship with everyone already."
Reflecting on the night of the birth, Ms Nicholas said the birth required many hands on deck.
"We had the obstetrician, four midwives and Erica our student midwife," she said.
"That was a really good experience for her as well."
Ms Nicholas said it was also lovely to be in on the twin secret before the family found out.
"It was really exciting to be involved in knowing it was a surprise," she said.
"Then the next day when all the siblings and grandparents came in there were shrieks of joy and excitement and you could hear it right down at the other end of the ward, it was lovely."
The twins' names are yet to be revealed.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
