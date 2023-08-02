The Daily Advertiser
Andrew Dale becomes the first trainer from outside the SDRA to win the premiership

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated August 2 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 2:30pm
Andrew Dale created a piece of SDRA history with his shared win in the trainer's premiership.
WANGARATTA horseman Andrew Dale says it is a great honour to become the first trainer from outside the region to claim the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) premiership.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

