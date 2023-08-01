Police find woman missing from Cootamundra

A woman reported missing from Cootamundra has been located safe and well.
The 36-year-old woman was reported missing after she was last seen on Cooper Street about 8.45pm on Monday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
When she could not be located or contacted, officers from Riverina Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate her.
"Following inquiries, including a public appeal for information, the woman was located safe and well in Cootamundra on Tuesday afternoon," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"Police wish to thank the public and the media for their assistance."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.