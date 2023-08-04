The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Property

House of the Week: 18 Mallee Road, Springvale

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
August 5 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nestled amongst some of the finest lifestyle homes, your own tree-studded, one-hectare allotment is waiting for you. Picture supplied.
Nestled amongst some of the finest lifestyle homes, your own tree-studded, one-hectare allotment is waiting for you. Picture supplied.

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Features and Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.