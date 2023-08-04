BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Celebrate living and escape from today's hectic pace down a quiet, country road into the prestigious Springvale.
Nestled amongst some of the finest lifestyle homes, your own tree-studded, one-hectare allotment is waiting for you.
Selling agent Steve Kitson said this property has been meticulously maintained by the existing owners for about 30 years.
"It really is a much-loved family home, only being sold so the owners can start that next chapter of their life," he said.
It represents an exceptional family lifestyle at an affordable price, in an esteemed part of Wagga renowned for being one of the "finest lifestyle locations".
"Some record prices have been achieved here, but overall I think its about the serenity and privacy of this really lovely location that sets it apart," Steve said.
Situated close to local primary and secondary school's and also a 15 minute drive to Wagga CBD, you can live between the best of both worlds.
Having been on the market for almost three weeks, there has been a lot of interest from young families, Steve said.
Those looking to move in from the country are also keen to inspect, with the large block not so far removed from the rural lifestyle vibe they've known.
The house blends the simplicity of living with a sun-filled large formal living area which flows into a dining room.
From there, you go down a step into an oversized rumpus, games or media room with its own bathroom that leads out to the outdoor and pool area.
The residence boasts character with beautiful glass and cedar doors.
A well-equipped kitchen has been designed and positioned to overlook the alfresco entertaining area and sparkling in-ground pool.
There are four large bedrooms with walk in robe and ensuite to the master plus a sun filled study for those that are working from home.
There is ducted gas heating and evaporative cooling throughout.
For the handyman or workshop enthusiast, there is a 18x9 metre workshop, fully powered, water, and a cozy wood fire.
The grounds have manicured lawns and gardens around the home and further back.
There are beautiful gums and tree cover, your own permanent dam, along with totally private surrounds.
The property also benefits from an inground watering system and is fully fenced.
