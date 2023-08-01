Heat to bring fresh faces into double header weekend lineup

With six players unavailable and no finals spot on the line, a fresh-look Wagga Heat is set to take the court in this weekend's double-header at home.
Fresh off a 10-point 86-76 win over Blacktown on Sunday, Heat coach Zac Maloney said the team is hoping to have a positive end to the season.
Building this year up as one of development, Maloney said he was reflecting on Sunday about how far the side had come.
"We've been in a bit of a development phase, and to finish the season off this way [missing players] isn't ideal, but it's going to be a great opportunity for a few players to step up and get a reward for the time and effort they've put into the season as well," Maloney said.
"We'll go out there, nothing really changes for us, we'll go into the games trying to rattle the bird cage and see if we can snag a win or two, but no matter what we'll be putting as much effort as possible in."
Always planning to use these last two games as a chance to reward his players, Maloney had not intended to take the court in them himself, but with just eight available players he won't have a choice.
After sustaining a knee injury in Sunday's win, Chaz Bishop will miss the final games, as well as the already injured Joel Stankiewicz, Nathan Elmer, and Ethan Drum.
Adding even more pressure to the selection is prior commitments for Josh Cochrane and Corey Doyle's move away from Wagga.
With players out however, Maloney can now bring players in, and is excited to provide his development players with a good run this weekend.
"I was planning on not suiting up at all for either game, and really giving an opportunity to some of the younger guys, but I'm forced to do that now," he said.
"I'm very excited for the boys, two of them in particular, Christian Usares, I don't think he's touched the court yet this year, and Will Maslin, he's been with us for a couple of years now and he's got some opportunities earlier in the season, but it'll be good to seen an extended version on the weekend.
"I'm very very excited for the boys, we're not playing for a finals spot or anything, so our goal is to develop and it'll be good to get some minutes into these guys."
Maloney said there's not a player in the squad he feels hasn't made an improvement this year.
Pleased not only as a coach, Maloney is also excited for what it means for the association moving forward.
With plans to build up and bring in an import player once they reached finals contention, Maloney believes they're not far off.
"I believe we're there, next year we could look to bring an import in and we've got enough cavalry around that now to hopefully make a dent, and push fire into the finals next year," he said.
"Everyone's come a long way."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
