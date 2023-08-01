The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball
Photos

Heat to bring fresh faces into double header weekend lineup

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
August 1 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With six players unavailable and no finals spot on the line, a fresh-look Wagga Heat is set to take the court in this weekend's double-header at home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.