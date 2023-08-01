A Wagga instructor has drawn national attention for her inspiring efforts to teach people living with a disability how to drive.
NDIS driving instructor Linda Roesler has been named the most outstanding NDIS/disability driving instructor in the country as part of the 2023 Enablement Awards held in Sydney.
"It was a real honour to receive the award, but also quite a shock," Mrs Roesler said.
"I'm very thankful to the person who nominated me and I really enjoy working with all my clients."
The 58-year-old was so surprised when she first found out via email, she thought it was a scam.
"I even sent [the venue hosting the awards] an email just to make sure the event was [actually] booked in," she said.
A former Wagga police officer of 23 years, after retiring from that she took up work as a driver trainer with the NRMA.
While working with the NRMA, she came across some drivers who needed extra attention and realised there was no NDIS driving instructor closer than over the Victorian border.
"The nearest instructor with modifications fitted to their vehicle was in Wodonga," she said.
In 2018 Mrs Roesler decided to branch out into that field of work and help teach people with disabilities how to drive as well.
She was inspired to take up the challenge because of her passion for safer driving.
Mrs Roesler now teaches a wide range of people, from those with an injury, disability, illness and even stroke victims how to drive.
Working closely with Sydney-based company Total Ability, she has even modified her car to suit the needs of many clients.
"I can teach someone how to use a left foot accelerator, how to drive without using their feet, use hand controls and a satellite accelerator," she said.
"I have dealt with single, triple and quad amputees as well as those suffering from MS, muscular and nervous conditions, stroke victims and those confined to a wheelchair.
"I like to think if possible, I can make it happen."
The Enablement Awards celebrate and reward excellence, innovation and exemplary achievements in the disability care sector across Australasia.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
