WAGGA teenager Lucas Roberts is daring to dream after being recognised as one of the country's most promising footballers.
Roberts was rewarded for a stellar School Sport Australia under 15 boys Australian Football Championships in Ballarat with selection in the All Australian team.
The Kooringal High School year nine student was one of just two NSW boys to make the prestigious team.
Roberts, who co-captained NSW, was a standout performer for the Blues across the week-long tournament.
The 15-year-old was pumped when learning of his All-Australian selection.
"I was excited. I thought I was moving my footy on and getting closer to my dream of making the AFL," Roberts said.
"It was challenging, it was pretty hard to play against some better kids but it was a good experience."
NSW won games against Tasmania, ACT and Queensland to finish the championships in fifth spot. Their two losses came against eventual winners Victoria Navy and South Australia.
NSW coach Heath Russell said Roberts' All-Australian selection was well deserved.
"He had a pretty consistent carnival," Russell said.
"His first few games were outstanding, I think his game against Tassie, he was a clear best-on-ground and played that midfield role where he was really strong and gave us first use out of the middle.
"Then we obviously played Victoria and South Australia, who were our two losses, and he showed against the best that he was able to hold his own.
"He led from the front, which was positive for him."
There were six AFL Riverina juniors in the NSW team. Roberts has been at Turvey Park the last couple of years after starting with East Wagga-Kooringal.
Wagga Swans pair Ashton Campbell and Riley Bradshaw, Leeton-Whitton's Jaxon Steele and Sebastian Crelley and Griffith's Isaac Conlan.
Russell said all six boys performed well against the best under 15 footballers in the country.
"Ashton hurt himself late in the third game and ended up missing the last couple of games. We played him predominantly back and through the wing a bit, he's just smart and was able to read the play and use the ball well," Russell said.
"Riley played predominantly forward with bursts through the middle and he was aggressive at the footy and he was one of the co-captains and took on that leadership role and was really strong all week.
"Jaxon was really good. He played wing early, went back, he uses the footy so well. He's a smart footballer who was probably one of our most consistent across the week.
"Sebastian's an under-ager so one to make the side is unreal for him. He played back and was another fella who reads it well and is a bit of a leader for a younger fella and he'll be stronger for the experience.
"Isaac played mainly forward and works hard all day, presents at the footy and there was one game where he was the most dominant forward in terms of linking up between the midfield and back. There were times in the last game where we swung him back, there was a fair breeze and he was able to hold up one end for us while we were working hard against it."
