The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Business

Former Wagga Toys R Us retail space could become new entertainment venue

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
August 2 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Toys 'R" Us building has been empty since 2019. File picture
The Toys 'R" Us building has been empty since 2019. File picture

The owners of Wagga's former Toys 'R' Us building have revealed plans to turn it into a play centre almost five years after the doors closed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.