The owners of Wagga's former Toys 'R' Us building have revealed plans to turn it into a play centre almost five years after the doors closed.
Developer Damasa, which owns the Trail Street building, have lodged a development application for a change of use to an indoor recreation facility.
The building has been left empty since Toys 'R' Us closed in August 2019.
Damasa director Manuel Donebus said if the new use is approved, they intend to refit the building for two new tenants.
"Once we get the use changed to recreational, then we'll go through a fit out process, and a comply and development process hand in hand together," he said.
"The market for 3200m of retail space was fairly limited, and we wanted to make sure whatever we put down there was in keeping with the theme of what we had."
The new entertainment facility would compliment existing venues in the area, including the bowling and entertainment centre, and cinema.
Mr Donebus said both of the prospective new tenants are local, and interested in filling gaps in Wagga's recreation scene.
While he would not be drawn on specifics, he said one business would bring an established entertainment brand to Wagga for the first time, the other would be a new business.
"We're working with two operators ... they're both local, and so have a vested interest in seeing things operate well because they live here," he said.
"They've asked for anonymity ... but it's in keeping with the theme of entertainment down in that area.
"Where we can aggregate businesses with similar themes and effectively leverage off each other, I think it provides more strength to the complex there."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
