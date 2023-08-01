NARRANDERA midfielder Shannon Randell will front the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal over allegations he bit an opposition player.
Randell was cited by Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Tuesday for engaging in an act of misconduct or serious misconduct in Narrandera's 76-point loss to the Goannas at Narrandera Sportsground last Saturday.
The Goannas allege Randell bit co-coach Nelson Foley during the opening quarter.
The citation was referred to the AFL NSW-ACT match review panel, who referred the case directly to the tribunal.
It is understood Foley claims to have been bitten on the finger during what was a fiery opening to the Riverina League game.
Randell's case was set to be heard on Wednesday night via video link, but has now been postponed a week.
Randell has played 15 games for Narrandera since arriving at the club at the start of last season from AFL Sydney club St George.
