The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Shannon Randell will front the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal over biting allegation

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated August 2 2023 - 12:46pm, first published August 1 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narrandera midfielder Shannon Randell will front the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal on Wednesday night. Picture by Liam Warren
Narrandera midfielder Shannon Randell will front the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal on Wednesday night. Picture by Liam Warren

NARRANDERA midfielder Shannon Randell will front the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal over allegations he bit an opposition player.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.