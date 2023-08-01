The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga Patchwork and Quilters Group Incorporated marks 40th birthday

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
August 2 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Patchwork and Quilters Group Incorporated Chris Francis (front right) with some of the other members at their Tuesday workshop. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Wagga Patchwork and Quilters Group Incorporated Chris Francis (front right) with some of the other members at their Tuesday workshop. Picture by Taylor Dodge

From forming friendships to learning new skills and raising thousands of dollars for local charities, the Wagga Patchwork and Quilters Group Incorporated has achieved a lot in the past four decades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.