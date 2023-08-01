Cyber security experts converged on Wagga this week as small business owners took part in a groundbreaking program to educate and strengthen them against cyber threats.
Dubbed Cyber Wardens, the online program to strengthen cyber awareness is a collaboration between the Council of Small Business Organisations Australia (COSBOA), Telstra and the Commonwealth Bank.
About 30 people took part in the course at Wagga's Mercure Hotel on Tuesday, including more than 12 local small business owners.
Wagga-based founder of Infocipher, Emma Peyton, works with small business owners in the region to raise awareness of cyber security.
"I was blown away to find out about this event in Wagga, because we don't really see this type of high-level, high-quality cyber security education [here]," Ms Peyton said.
She said it can often be a challenge to get small business owners to care about the need to take greater cyber security measures.
Ms Peyton said the course has provided great resources to assist with cyber awareness - something that is often hard to find.
"I'm constantly looking for resources to give out to my clients that are free, reliable and which are endorsed and supported by both the industry and the government," she said.
"But there really isn't too much out there that is accessible to everyday people ... and no one wants to read reports and PDFs.
"[In contrast], the platform they have made for the Cyber Wardens program is interactive and engaging."
COSBOA chair Matthew Addison said the online program addresses a number of cyber security measures.
"It raises awareness ... then provides the skills and steps for a small business to implement cybersecurity processes and procedures," Mr Addison said.
He said the course covers issues such as password management, logging onto systems, responding to emails and even generating and receiving invoices.
"It looks at issues such as whether people are using a secure way to deliver and receive invoices and checking the bank accounts haven't been changed," he said.
Mr Addison said overall, the program has highlighted some of the simplest techniques of cyber criminals, and addresses how to deal with them.
"Once people are aware of them, their radar is up and they can prevent the damage," he said.
Telstra Small Business Executive Anne Da Cunha said the telecommunications giant helped found the program in an effort to assist small businesses.
"[The program is about] simple practices and habits that small businesses can put in place for themselves and their employees which will protect them," Ms Da Cunha said.
She said 44 per cent of small businesses across Australia have already experienced some form of cyber attack and hopes the course will teach methods to bolster their capabilities to deal with this new reality.
"We expect our participants to come away with SUSS, which stands for Suspecting every communication, Updating their software, Strengthen Passwords and Switching on multi-factor authentication."
Ms Da Cunha said they have already received lots of feedback from participants.
"We'll make some tweaks and improvements to the program and there will be even further work both locally and across Australia to roll it out to even more small businesses," she said.
Cyber Wardens is Australia's first-ever cyber safety workplace certification program.
For more information, visit cyberwardens.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
