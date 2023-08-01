Scorchers to be patient, not complacent against Albury after Wests loss

They didn't get a fairy-tale win in their last home game for the season, but there were still plenty of positives to take away from the game for the Wagga Scorchers.
Losing to the top-of-the-table Wests 3-0, co-captain Chris Ninness said his side stood up well in what was always set to be a tough game.
"It was a difficult challenge versing the top side, we obviously didn't come away with the win, and I think I sound a bit like a broken record, but we're definitely moving in the right direction in terms of sticking it to those top teams," Ninness said.
With just a handful of games remaining for the year, Ninness said he was pleased to see the side's patience with the ball improving.
Adjusting from a Wagga style of play to the Canberra league style has taken some time.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"There was a lot more patience on the ball, especially coming out of our defensive end," he said.
"In the previous game [against Wests], while we put it to them, we played that fast paced hockey but this time, we slowed the ball down, which is what we're learning to do.
"It gives us time to catch our breath, but also allows us to set up and get in our positions and think more logically when we pass the ball."
Heading down to Albury this weekend to play the Spitfires for the third and final time this season, Ninness is hopeful for an improved performance.
Falling victim to complacency last time they met, Ninness said a mental readjustment was required by the side.
"We've got to put that last performance against Albury in the back of our minds, I don't think we can not think about that going into this weekend," he said.
"I think there's always a bit of a mental game when you beat them 8-1 the first time, you go into the next game thinking it'll be the same, and I think that showed.
"This game will be a little bit different because we've got something to prove, and I think we are the better team."
Confident his side can outplay Albury, Ninness is anticipating a strong performance as they look to get the win over their Riverina neighbours.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.