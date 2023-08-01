More than 200 people pulled on their runners at the weekend for the Legs 4 Leukaemia fundraiser in support of Charles Sturt University vet student Emma Borlace.
Miss Borlace was diagnosed with leukaemia late last year and has had to leave Wagga while she receives treatment.
On Sunday, fellow students and friends, including Ellie Burnett, showed their support for Miss Borlace by running either a half marathon or seven kilometres to raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.
Miss Burnett said many students who know Miss Borlace have wanted to show their support, given how much of a well-liked person she is.
"It was a great day," Miss Burnett said.
"We had over 230 entries and raised over $6700."
Miss Burnett said she was shocked to see so much support from the community, having raised more than $4000 already in the days before the event.
"It really showcased the great spirit of our university community," Miss Burnett said.
For every $53 raised, the Leukaemia Foundation is able to provide researchers with the ability to grow cancer cells in their labs so they can cause and hopefully one day find a cure.
For every $80, the foundation can give families a night of accommodation when they have to quickly relocate due to a loved one needing urgent treatment.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
