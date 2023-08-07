Daniel Woods Funeral Care prepares for Dying To Know Day 2023 Advertising Feature

Daniel Woods Funeral Care can assist people in preparing their end-of-life plan, something they're been passionate about advocating for since the early 2000s. Pictures supplied.

Danny and Rachel Woods know everything there is to know about caring for those who are dying and the loved ones left behind.



Having been in the funeral industry for over two decades, their drive to assist and guide Wagga and Riverina families at a difficult time and provide a personal and caring service is unwavering.

As owners and directors of Daniel Woods Funeral Care, the Wagga locals have been operating out of their Station Place office since 1992.



Wagga local Daniel Woods owns and directs Daniel Woods Funeral Care with Rachel, and has been in the funeral sector for two decades.

"Danny and I both grew up here in Wagga and come from large families who are all involved in a variety of social, cultural, school and sporting events which keep us in touch with the community," Rachel said.

Because of this community spirit, they are involved in sponsorship opportunities, and as funeral directors, have a lot of discretion.



They accommodate the changing needs and requests from families to personalise the funeral ceremony, unlike corporate funeral homes whose responsibility is to shareholders.

Their branding slogan, 'large enough to make a difference and small enough to care', encapsulates their mission.

Rachel and Danny pride themselves on being strong advocates of Dying To Know Day, and have been involved since early 2000 - before the advent of the Groundswell Project and D2KD.



"Whilst pre-paying your funeral is one step towards planning towards end of life, we try to encourage families to have the conversation with their loved ones by giving them a check list and an "emotional will", documents for them think about and put pen to paper," Rachel said.

This year, they are collaborating with Murrumbidgee Health and Palliative Care to assist in encouraging the community to plan ahead.



"Preparing an end-of-life plan, for example, helps those you leave behind honour your final wishes," Rachel said.



"A plan, in many ways like a birth plan, lays out your choices based on your values, ensuring you depart this world on your own terms."



She said the very act of sharing hopes and fears before that emotional moment can create connections that simply wouldn't have happened otherwise, in the final moments of our lives.