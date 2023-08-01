TEMORA are set to be boosted by two significant inclusions for Saturday's trip to Barellan.
Coach Jimmy Kennedy will return after a couple of weeks off, while accomplished midfielder Tim McAuley is also in line to play his first game of the year.
Kennedy took two weeks off his coaching duties at Temora due to work and personal commitments but is back refreshed and ready to rip into the final two games of the season.
"The club have been really good to me to give me a bit of time to sort a few things out and I'm back on board and looking forward to finishing off the last two games," Kennedy said.
Temora, under stand-in coach Jake Wooden, enjoyed a come-from-behind win over North Wagga, then went down to Marrar by 45 points before last week's bye.
Sitting in seventh and out of the finals race, Kennedy is keen to focus on enjoyment in the final two games against Barellan and Charles Sturt University (CSU).
"We're just going to go out and try to play good footy. Take the game on, have a bit of fun the last two weeks," he said.
"A nothing to lose mentality. Just go out there and have a red hot crack."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Helping have a red hot crack will be the inclusion of McAuley.
He has spent most of the year away with work commitments but will be 'unleashed' by Temora into the midfield against Barellan.
"He's more than likely. I've just got to have a conversation to make sure he's right," Kennedy said.
"He's been away, it's been a little bit frustrating but work comes first and that's completely understandable.
"I think we'll let the bull go, open the gates and let him go for it. In the middle and rest him forward."
The inclusion of McAuley and Kennedy is huge for Temora, although arguably their best two players this year, Joe Morton and Riley Hubbard, are in doubt due to injury.
The Barellan game is a significant one in the context of the Farrer League season too as the Two Blues fight for their finals hopes.
They need to win, and preferably win well, to stay in the finals hunt.
Barellan won by 19 points over Temora earlier in the year and Kennedy is looking forward to the return clash.
"That's why we're going to have a take the game on mentality this week because I think they're going to try to put up a good total so I want us to try and kick a score as well. Go for it," he said.
"It was a pretty close game last time. We were with them all day and they got us there in the end and broke away from us.
"I'm looking forward to these last two games. There's nothing to lose for us. Have a red hot crack.
"Go out and have some fun, try to play some good footy and enjoy these last two weeks."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.