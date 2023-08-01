The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga students step up to best water polo players in the state

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 1 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga water polo players Jack Piggott and Campbell Bryce have returned from the NSW All Schools Water Polo Championships.
Wagga water polo players Jack Piggott and Campbell Bryce have returned from the NSW All Schools Water Polo Championships.

Two of Wagga's best young water polo players have thrived competing against the top school-aged players in the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.