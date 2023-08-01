Wagga students step up to best water polo players in the state

Two of Wagga's best young water polo players have thrived competing against the top school-aged players in the state.
Playing in the combined Catholic colleges team at the NSW All Schools Invitational Water Polo Championships in Woy Woy last week, Campbell Bryce and Jack Piggott said they learnt a lot playing against some strong sides.
The pair have each been playing water polo for about five years, Piggott joining at the recommendation of a swimming club friend, and Bryce after some coaxing from his family.
Though attending different schools and playing in different clubs locally, the pair have found themselves alongside each other in plenty of representative teams.
"We've been playing together for a while with representative stuff, and we've been going down to Albury too, we know how each other play and what we need to do to help each other," Piggott said.
They said they enjoy having a familiar face at trials and competitions.
"We went to Ryde earlier this year, in May, and trialled with the coaches and the team," Piggott said.
"There were about 30 boys, and a bit more boys."
A small sport, Bryce said he recognised a lot of the players at the trials and appreciated knowing what to expect from them.
"I trialled last year, so I knew some faces and then playing water polo around Australia, I'd seen most of the people there," Bryce said.
"It was good because you knew who they were, how they play, and how you compare to them."
Though the CCC boy's team didn't win a game during the three day competition, Piggott said the side undoubtedly improved.
Having just one 90-minute training session together the day before games began, the boys said it was a tough ask for the side against teams who had bigger talent pools and better preparation.
"We were the smallest pool of selection, we had the smallest number of players to pick from," Piggott said.
"Our team was okay for the group we had, when we got to the last game we played the public schools again, and it was a lot closer than the first game.
"Our teamwork really progressed as our game went on."
Bryce said it was an adjustment learning to work with their new teammates and learning what their strengths and weaknesses were.
"It was good to make some new friends, and learn more," he said.
The duo are now looking towards ACT representation at the National State Championships, undertaking trial processes currently.
Bryce said they work well together in the water, and he's hopeful they'll both travel to the Championships later this year.
"He knows what to do and how to benefit himself and myself in the water, so it's good to have someone to help and someone to help me," he said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
