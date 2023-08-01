THE playing career of Collingullie-Glenfield Park coach Nick Perryman has been brought to a shattering halt after scans confirmed a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
Perryman feared the worst when he went down with a knee injury in the opening quarter of last Saturday's 46-point loss to Turvey Park at Maher Oval.
He received his results on Tuesday morning and is now preparing himself for a third knee reconstruction.
The loss of Perryman is a significant hit to the Demons' premiership chances, as well as their hopes of playing finals.
But more so it is a cruel blow to the 26-year-old midfielder, who is widely respected across the competition for the way he goes about his football.
Perryman was still coming to terms with the news on Tuesday.
"That's the third one. It still hasn't really sunk in yet but it's a bit annoying," Perryman said.
"I knew it straight away to be honest. It is what it is."
Perryman is in his second season as coach at Crossroads Oval, but his first performing the role solo.
He missed last year's finals series with a broken arm and will now have to revert back to coaching from the bench.
Perryman says he will digest the news and then resume his focus of trying to lead the Demons into another finals campaign.
"Absolutely. As a coach, you're playing obviously but you're trying to look after everyone else," he said.
"It keeps your mind off it a little bit. Last year was a similar boat so hopefully the boys can get going."
The loss to Turvey Park on Saturday dropped Collingullie-GP back to sixth, just one percentage point behind fifth-placed Wagga Tigers.
The Demons will continue their fight for a finals spot when they take on ladder leaders Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Crossroads Oval on Saturday.
Collingullie-GP will get captain Matt Klemke back, along with Josh Gunning, while Dan Kennedy is likely to be promoted from reserve grade.
Perryman is confident they have the midfield depth to cover his departure.
"I think we've got a few guys who can play in different positions," he said.
"Stevey Jolliffe played a lot more forward, obviously Matty (Klemke) coming back into the team will help, we missed him on the weekend. Ed's played a fair bit of half-back, he might play a little bit more on-ball. There's a few options there.
"We had to change a few things up last year so we'll probably look to do it again. We'll see how we go."
Perryman will look to book into a surgeon and get the reconstruction done so he could be a chance of playing at the back end of next season.
It is his left knee, which he last had reconstructed back when he was 15.
With Perryman undecided on his coaching plans for next year, he said the injury won't change his thinking.
"I still love footy, I still love coaching," he said.
"It's a bit of a tough one. I think I'll definitely be involved in some way in footy, I'll just see how the next few weeks go."
