Your say: We get the message about mobile speed cameras

I am concerned that permanent mobile speed camera signage has appeared in an area where local people live and have their homes.
It is understood that the speed limit for the City of Wagga Wagga is 50km/h and that the NSW government now relies on mobile speed camera revenue.
However, the signage is unnecessary and a blight on local residential streets.
I have recently been informed that a sign has also appeared in the Willans Hill parkland.
Parkland and residential areas are not the place for such signage.
The signs must be removed. They have been on display for six months - we get the message.
Just imagine what love could do.
Say you are an Aussie when abroad and people will comment about the uniqueness of our Aboriginal culture and 65,000 years of history.
Their eyes will light up like mine do when I purchase something designed or made by an Aboriginal artist to send to friends who live overseas or even keep for myself.
We have tasted bush tucker, started to learn cool burning, worn fabrics designed on the Tiwi islands and rejoiced when seeing Aboriginal actors, musicians, composers, athletes, and felt goosebumps at the sound of the Yidaki, let us continue the journey.
The penny dropped for me, at Lake Mungo when a ranger casually picked up some remains from a midden, asking a group of American teachers I had taken there on a history/geography/geology excursion.
"Ancient Egypt and the pyramids" one of us replied. A small smile appeared on the ranger's face, and he looked up at us and said "this has been carbon dated 45,000 years ago! Imagine!"
We have something truly unique, awesome, just allow yourself to feel part of it, let us walk together into a future we can create together with love, understanding, patience and Voice!
Can we learn from an ancient culture the wonderful ways of our lands? Can we open our hearts and allow our eyes to shine with hope and love?
Join us at Riverina Yes23.
Re the "Voice" referendum, letter writer and Yes-advocate Peter Slattery calls for "references" or "evidence" for "assertions" in letters (26/7). Well said!
An inkling of just what The Voice might resemble should be first cab off the rank. Alas, fellow Yes-advocate Maureen Donlon (Letters 27/7) writes that a Yes vote will "achieve equality". A lofty achievement but, er... reference, evidence? Roll up for the magical mystery tour.
Not only but also: "Justice will have been achieved", a popular word, "when [Parliament] no longer has the need to make special laws for... Indigenous people."
How The Voice is even related to that bizarre outcome simply begs for clarity; let alone why it would be "justice" of some form. This is the first time I've ever seen such a whimsy mentioned anywhere; are there even examples of these "special laws" no longer needed in our Utopian future?
Ms Donlon may be confusing the 1967 referendum which granted Parliament exactly those powers (to register and make laws affecting Aboriginals federally) by a wide majority - will The Voice rescind that? Why?
Alas, too, that Ray Goodlass' regular column of recycled Greens Party press releases (28/7) vowed to "look in detail at where the 'no' messaging is coming from". His findings: "dastardly" (boo-hiss) No-advocates are puppets of Donald Trump and US "Christian evangelists"! (Phew! Not aliens, then - yet).
Mr Goodlass could have at least cited theguardian.com from July 17 and its article on Julian Leeser, which covered the same ground as his column in a very similar fashion.
References? Yes please!
Invariably every year around late winter and early spring there is talk of a dangerous bushfire season approaching.
If it's a wet winter then grass and undergrowth levels are too high; if it's a dry winter these fuels are dry and more combustible. Talk about climate change is now included.
The facts are this; we have always had hot summers and bushfires have occurred in Australia for billions of years. Bushfires are nature's spring cleaning; the Australian landscape needs bushfires to re-germinate, regrow, replenish and thrive. Our First Nations people deliberately lit them.
So what has changed? Well we have built houses in bushfire-prone areas and in the path of bushfires which simply consume readily available naturally occurring fuels. Fire travel is not indiscriminate; it's basic physics.
So what to do? Don't extinguish naturally occurring bushfires. Be careful where we build houses and live. Conduct regular controlled burns in national parks, forests and rural areas. Public education.
It should be noted that emergency fire response is virtually ineffective and is symptomatic of a systemic failure at the awareness stage. Let's not focus on bushfire response and more on risk mitigation relating to the inevitability of bushfires.
