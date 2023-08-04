BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Embrace the charm of a home that combines originality and spectacular views in this entertainer's delight.
Nestled in the serene neighbourhood of Kooringal, surrounded by lush greenery and peaceful streets, this home offers the perfect location for families to grow.
This two-story residence boasts four spacious bedrooms.
The main bedroom is a true retreat and includes a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite for maximum functionality.
The rest of the bedrooms all have built-in wardrobes, ensuring lots of storage space.
Timber features all throughout the home, such as the stairs to the upstairs area, complements the spacious timber kitchen will all new and modern appliances with substantial storage.
Large windows all throughout the house ensure that the surrounding scenery is captured.
For ultimate comfort, this beautiful house has ducted gas heating and ducted evaporative cooling, as well as an additional wood heater located in the heart of the home.
With a self-cleaning pool and relaxing spa, the outdoor area also features a deck and entertainment space, ideal for hosting poolside gatherings with ultimate relaxation.
The underhoused area is perfect for a games room or even to create a man-cave, making this the perfect location to unwind.
