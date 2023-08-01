The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Helen Dalton declines to definitively rule out run for federal seat, Farrer in

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
August 1 2023 - 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Murray MP Helen Dalton has declined to either confirm or deny rumours that she is planning to run for the federal seat of Farrer at the next election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.