Close games in round two of Shipard, Creed shields

Round two of the Shipard and Creed Shields wrapped up at Rawlings Park on Monday evening, with some much closer games than last week.
In the Shipard Shield competition, The Riverina Anglican College held out Mater Dei 4-2 in the opening game of the afternoon.
Their first game of the competition have a round one bye, TRAC have started their campaign strong.
Meanwhile Mater Dei is yet to get points on the board, though their shooting accuracy is up one goal on last week's game.
In the second game defending champions Wagga High School went down to Kildare Catholic College 5-3.
The public school girls weren't able to replicate their 7-0 round one win, while Kildare continued to have no trouble finding the back of the net.
Mater Dei entered the Creed Shield pool A competition in style, with a 3-2 win over TRAC after a bye last week.
Meanwhile Kooringal High had a breezy 5-0 win over Mount Austin High in the pool B game.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
