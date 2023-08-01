Trucks involved in separate crashes on highways

Emergency services responded to two crashes involving trucks on Monday.
About 8pm emergency services responded to reports of a crash involving a truck on the Snowy Mountains Highway between Mount Adrah and Adelong.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics responded but no one needed to be taken to hospital.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, emergency services were also called to the Hume Highway at Jugiong about 5.30pm, following reports of a crash between a car and a semi-trailer.
The spokesperson said upon arrival paramedics assessed a woman at the scene.
No one required being taken to hospital.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.