Paramedics assess five people after ute and car collide on Bourke Street near Jubilee Park, Bourkelands

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 1 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:30am
The scene of the two-vehicle crash on Bourke Street, outside the Jubilee Park entrance at Bourkelands, on Monday evening. Picture by Ash Smith
The scene of the two-vehicle crash on Bourke Street, outside the Jubilee Park entrance at Bourkelands, on Monday evening. Picture by Ash Smith

One person was taken to hospital and five people, including children, were assessed by paramedics after a two-vehicle smash in Wagga's south on Monday evening.

