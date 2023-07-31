One person was taken to hospital and five people, including children, were assessed by paramedics after a two-vehicle smash in Wagga's south on Monday evening.
Emergency services were called to Bourke Street at Bourkelands about 6pm on Monday following reports of a crash, involving a ute and a car, near the entrance to Jubilee Park.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics assessed five patients at the scene, including children.
One person was taken to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment, the spokesperson said.
No further information about their age or gender was provided.
Emergency services remained on scene for some time as they worked to clear the vehicles from the road.
Both vehicles were towed from the location.
The crash shut the road in both directions between the Red Hill Road roundabout and Bourkelands Drive.
