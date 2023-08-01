Breastfeeding might be natural, but that doesn't mean it's always easy.
Mothers report that feeding their children in public places can be a physically and emotionally uncomfortable experience.
This World Breastfeeding Week, a group of Wagga mothers are looking to change that by sharing information about the challenges breastfeeding women face, and what people can do to better support them.
Mother and Australian Breastfeeding Association (ABA) member Kalia Forde said a lot of people don't realise it's a full-time job.
"You need to have a really supportive partner and family who see this as a job ... it's something like 50 hours a week with a newborn," she said.
"It's something we all feel passionate about - supporting women to do it if they choose to and if they can ... we want people to make decisions based on what's best for them and their baby, not because work says I don't get a break, or it's too difficult."
Wagga ABA group leader and breastfeeding educator Claire Moosbrugger said difficulty finding time and space for breastfeeding was a barrier to women returning to the workforce.
To combat this, they are offering education sessions for early childhood educators, to help create more feeding friendly childcare spaces. This includes the launch of their formal education campaign for educators, and free primer sessions.
Ms Moosbrugger said there are a lot of small things that can be done to make mothers more physically comfortable the general public simply aren't aware of.
"There are different levels of understanding in early childhood care and education centres can support breastfeeding families ... for us, it's really about giving information and resources to," she said.
"If mothers are able to breastfeed and work, their babies will get all that extra immunity. Hopefully they spend more time in daycare being healthy."
Harder to talk about than physical discomfort, but no less important, is the social stigma of breastfeeding in public.
In the recent senate inquiry into consent laws, "puritanical" attitudes were identified by an number of speakers as a key barrier to gender equality in Australia. Part of this are myths about motherhood - including breastfeeding.
The World Health Organisation recommends breastfeeding until around two years old, because it helps build healthy immunities and microbiomes in children.
Ms Moosbrugger said women often feed judged for things like the age of their children, and when and where they feed.
She said people in the community should take the time to educate themselves about breastfeeding.
Partners of feeding mothers also have a special role in making sure the mother is able to do her job without interference from others.
"We know that education for parents before they have a baby, employers, childcare workers or heath professionals helps everyone in society," she said.
"It helps raise breastfeeding rates, support parents to breastfeed and normalise it.
"It doesn't matter if they're six weeks, six months or six years - the right time to stop is when mother and baby want to stop."
Kalia Forde's partner, Greg, said he'd gone into fatherhood blind, but tried to do what he could to support her.
"For me, it's about being really open to what your partner, a breastfeeding mother, needs - what they're saying and doing," Mr Forde said.
"I came with all the cliches, and the openness and understanding I brought was filled by Kalia ... just being open to the facts, the details and the difficulties is the foundation.
"Sometimes it's doing the dishes, sometimes it's about setting up a more comfortable environment for your partner to feed ... we don't grow up seeing a lot of breastfeeding, so you can't take anything for granted."
World Breastfeeding week runs from August 1-8 each year. More information on ABA initiatives is available at breastfeeding.asn.au.
Wagga's ABA group meets on the first Tuesday of the month at the Glenfield Park Community Centre from 10am to noon. Drop-ins, and children, are welcome.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
