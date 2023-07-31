It's been 10 years in the making, but the Riverina Conservatorium of Music is now officially open.
Esteemed guests were treated to a range of musical talent as the conservatorium celebrated its new home in style on Saturday night.
"We had 100 really special guests who had travelled here from all over Australia," conservatorium director and CEO Hamish Tait said.
Among these, he said two former conservatorium CEOs attended, including the second director since its founding in 1981 Max Reeder.
"We also had Patrick Pickett who was CEO in the late 1990s," Mr Tait said.
The evening kicked off with the Ashmont Public School's dance group Waganha biladha performing a dance on the street outside the new conservatorium building on Simmons Street.
The conservatorium showed off some of its top talent with pianist Banruo Zhu, guitarist Trang Nguyen, singer Taylor Brown, violinist Rachael Roberts and Ukrainian soprano Larissa Burak bringing the event to life.
Member for Wagga Joe McGirr officially opened the evening and Mr Tait praised him for his support of the conservatorium.
"Joe gave an incredibly powerful speech in which he acknowledged the work the conservatorium is doing in the community," Mr Tait said.
"He also acknowledged the importance of the conservatorium and all the music teaching we do in the schools, the music we perform in the community and how that plays a significant role in making Wagga such a vibrant cultural city."
The conservatorium has been open at its new location for the past five months, but Mr Tait said the project has been a decade in the making and that it was great to be in a purpose built facility after moving out of its former home at CSU's former South Campus.
"We've come from a building that was badly in need of massive repair work," he said.
"Every roof leaked, so if it rained we needed to have buckets on the floor of our performance room to catch the drips."
Mr Tait said when the lease ended, the not-for-profit pre-tertiary music education organisation needed a new home.
"We either had to move somewhere or we were moving nowhere," he said.
"This building has come as a necessary continuation of the work of the conservatorium and it's well suited to the needs of the organisation and the community.
"In the past five months [alone] we have had literally thousands of people already through the building, from students audiences in the capacity to workshop and festival attendees.
"It's been an incredible busy time."
As the conservatorium enters this new phase in its history, Mr Tait expressed his gratitude to the state government for "the provision of this amazing facility and Dr McGirr for his ongoing support of music education and the conservatorium."
"We would also like to thank all the staff. students, board and community for their patience and support over the past few years as we've transitioned from the old building to the new one," he said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
