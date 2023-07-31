The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Photos

Wagga's Riverina Conservatorium of Music hosts grand opening at new Simmons Street site

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 1 2023 - 3:53pm, first published July 31 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been 10 years in the making, but the Riverina Conservatorium of Music is now officially open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.