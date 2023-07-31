A WINNING double on the final day of the season has guided Wagga jockey Danny Beasley to a share of the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) premiership.
Beasley and Gundagai product Billy Owen finished lock together on 30 wins to share the 2022-23 SDRA jockey's premiership.
It was also a tie in the trainer's race as neither Mitch Beer or Andrew Dale could land a winner at Corowa on Monday, in what was the final meeting of the SDRA season.
It was Beer's third consecutive SDRA premiership, while the Wangaratta-based Dale created a piece of history in becoming the first trainer from outside the region to claim the title.
The Corowa double continued a fairytale return home for Beasley, who only moved back from Singapore at the end of last year.
He struck early on Monday with wins aboard Dancing In The Sky ($3.10) and Quinlan ($3.50) but was unable to land a third for the outright title.
Owen had five opportunities to claim the premiership outright but his best finish for the day was fifth.
Beasley said it was an honour to etch his name into SDRA history by winning a jockey's premiership.
"I couldn't have picked a better person to share it with. I've got a lot of time for Billy, I've got a lot of respect for him as a rider and as a person so I couldn't be happier to share it with him," Beasley said.
"It means a lot (to win). One thing about coming home, it was to give a bit back and it's been a great experience in the way racing has evolved and changed, I really feel like I'm representing the area.
"Like on Wagga Gold Cup day or go to Sydney for the Highways, I feel like I'm representing the town and SDRA.
"When I came home, I didn't know what to expect too much, I just wanted to come home, do well and be competitive and wherever that took me, it took me. So to be able to ride four winners on cup day and end up winning the SDRA premiership is beyond what I ever imagined so I'm pretty humbled by it all and pretty proud of it."
It was only fitting, too, that it was Corowa where Beasley clinched the title, in what was his first win at the track in more than 20 years.
"I spent a few years at Corowa, when dad (Bob) was a foreman for Richard Freyer. I did my last three years at school in Corowa so I know plenty of people down here," he said.
"It was fitting to have the last meeting down here and to do it here. It's nice."
Owen, a Gundagai lad through and through, was rapt to land his first SDRA premiership.
"I'm stoked to be honest," Owen said.
"I didn't even realise I was in the running until six weeks ago and since then I was behind but I had it in the back of my mind.
"Some might say I've been lucky, to be fair, because Molly's (Bourke) moved away and she was a clear leader and Danny hasn't had a full season here but I've been in the game long enough to know the most of the luck you get in this game is bad luck so when you get the good luck you've got to roll with it.
"Obviously Gundagai is in this area and I've got a pretty good strike rate and have a bit of luck at Gundagai so it's always good to get a winner there and add to the tally.
"I'm stoked. My name is going to be alongside Danny Beasley for the years to come and not just as a rider, but as a bloke, after the last he said to me I'm proud to share it with you. He's a bloody champion jockey and that just goes to show what kind of bloke he is as well."
Wangaratta trainer Ben Brisbourne also captured a winning double at Corowa on Monday as both Winchester Rifle ($4.40) and Tato Key ($41) scored in back-to-back races.
Mick Travers prepared Dancing In The Sky to win the opener, while Wangaratta trainers captured the final four races on the card.
