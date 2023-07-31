The Daily Advertiser
A Corowa winning double landed Danny Beasley a share of the SDRA jockey's premiership with Billy Owen

By Matt Malone
July 31 2023 - 6:30pm
Billy Owen and Danny Beasley are finishing as joint winners of the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) jockey's premiership for the 2022-23 season. Picture by Graeme White
Billy Owen and Danny Beasley are finishing as joint winners of the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) jockey's premiership for the 2022-23 season. Picture by Graeme White

A WINNING double on the final day of the season has guided Wagga jockey Danny Beasley to a share of the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) premiership.

