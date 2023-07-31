The Daily Advertiser
RFS firebug and Ashmont man Daniel Dennis hit with fresh charge over calls to emergency services

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 31 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:50pm
RFS firebug Daniel Dennis has been hit with a fresh charge in the Wagga Local Court this week.
RFS firebug Daniel Dennis has been hit with a fresh charge in the Wagga Local Court this week. File picture

A fresh charge has been laid against a former RFS volunteer firefighter who lit a fire at San Isidore and allegedly made false reports about other fires.

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

