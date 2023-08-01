The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga's Hampden Bridge beams to be put into The Black Swan Hotel

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
August 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Black Swan Hotel manager Ellie Menz says there are some serious plans in the works for the popular North Wagga watering hole. Picture by Ash Smith
The Black Swan Hotel manager Ellie Menz says there are some serious plans in the works for the popular North Wagga watering hole. Picture by Ash Smith

A popular North Wagga watering hole is hoping to get a $320,000 revamp, with plans for the construction of accommodation and upgrades to the existing site currently before council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.