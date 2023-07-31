After a year out in Temora playing with her cousins, Hannah Finemore returned home to Collingullie-Glenfield Park with an open mind as Olivia Jolliffe took over the coaching reins this season.
The shooter returned in good form, coming into the side after winning the Wagga Netball Association A grade best and fairest award and supporting the Kangaroos to a Farrer League minor premiership.
"I went out to Temora last season which was really, really fun, but I wasn't planning on staying there long term," Finemore said.
"Now I'm back with the Gullie girls and it's very nice to be home.
"It's been so good having Liv [Jolliffe], she brings in a great perspective and a different coaching style, but it's really good for our team, very challenging, and I think she brings the best out in us."
After a comfortable 50-23 win over Turvey Park on Satruday, Finemore said the side is holding their own well in physical contests, making their mark ahead of the finals series.
Expecting another body-on-body game against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong next weekend, she said Jolliffe has been encouraging the side to hold their own and not fall into the trap of playing other team's games.
"We've got really great defenders at the moment in Madison Casley as well as Liv, our coach, who have really been holding down the defence at their end, which is making it really nice in terms of the transition into the shooting, which has helped us get up and get the wins," Finemore said.
"It'll most likely be another physical game against Ganmain and with where both teams are sitting on the ladder, both teams will come in really hard.
"Liv always tells us to not try and tussle too much, and to focus on our own game, being physical is just being a part of netball at the moment, everyone is just contesting every ball."
Taking a quarter-by-quarter approach to each game, Finemore said Jolliffe has been setting consistent small goals for the side in each term.
Feeling it helps the side achieve more, she said the system has helped the team lift during important moments, and prevents them getting caught up on small issues.
Working closely with 16-year-old Lily Webb this season in the shooting ring, Finemore believes the pair can withstand the pressure of games to come.
"I've definitely seen a lot of improvement in her game over the last half of the season, she has so much confidence, always backs herself to put a shot up," Finemore said.
"Me and Lily have been getting along together really well so I have no doubt we'll be able to perform coming into the last couple of games of the season and into finals.
"I came into this season with a very open mind in the respect that I've never played with Liv, being a new coach, so it's been really quite surprising, and I'm looking forward to see what our team can bring coming into the finals."
Collingullie currently sit fourth on the Riverina League ladder, ahead of Wagga Tigers on per cent, and a game clear of GGGM.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
