Police are calling for information regarding vehicle thefts across Wagga's suburbs at the weekend.
About 6.25am on Sunday police responded to Kincaid Street following reports a vehicle had been stolen.
Police were told some items had been taken from inside the home prior to a vehicle being taken.
About 8.15am on Sunday police also responded to Beauty Point Avenue, Turvey Park, following reports of a stolen vehicle.
Officers attached to the Riverina Police District commenced an investigation into the incident.
Following inquiries, the vehicle reported stolen was located on Bulolo Street in Ashmont about 10am on Sunday.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information into the incident is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
