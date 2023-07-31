The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Third yellow card rules Donovan Godinet out of grand final

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 31 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wagga City flanker Donovan Godinet has been struck a big blow after helping the club through to another grand final appearance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.