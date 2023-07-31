Wagga City flanker Donovan Godinet has been struck a big blow after helping the club through to another grand final appearance.
Godinet will miss the Southern Inland decider on August 12 due to suspension.
The imposing forward was yellow carded for a dangerous tackle on Waratahs centre Harry Tyson five minutes into their thrilling 45-43 win in the major semi-final at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
It was his third yellow card of the season, and second in two games after also being carded against Ag College the week prior.
Combined with his first yellow against Albury in round five it attracts an automatic one-game suspension.
A penalty that just happens to fall on the grand final.
READ MORE
Wagga City president Adam Mokotupu was disappointed to see Godinet miss out on the biggest game of the season.
"I feel more sorry for him than anything," Mokotupu said.
"We do have a lot of depth at the club so it's not as though we couldn't cover him, but it's a definitely big loss.
"It's just one of those rules and it is what it is.
"You can't do much about it."
It's not the first time a player has picked up a third yellow card in a major semi-final win with Joe Kafoa-Pene missing Leeton's 2017 grand final win
Godinet has made a big impression after joining the club from New Zealand this season.
He was first used in the centres before switching into the forward pack.
There he's really been able to have a big influence on the team.
"He's been fantastic," Mokotupu said.
"We played him in the centres earlier in the year but he found his home moving back into the forwards.
"His ball running along does a lot for the club with the metres he makes.
"Off the back of that you can see a lot of teams are wary of him and just his presence on the field helps a lot."
Rory Sheard is in line to replace Godinet in the starting line up.
After a strong performance against Ag College, Sheard missed the win over Waratahs with a back issue.
"He's obviously not got the same running calibre as Donny but brings his own dynamics to the game," Mokotupu said.
Wagga City will also weigh up their options at five-eighth after Eddie Laagali missed through injury and regular 10 Tyson McLachlan will be back from his overseas holiday.
Especially after Sheldon Tovio picked up a knee injury on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.