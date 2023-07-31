A massive scoreline hasn't inflated egos at Leeton United as they finish the round 7-0 winners over South Wagga.
Missing key players Peter Parish, Henri Gardner and Adam Raso, the side went in to the game undermanned, but faced an even more stretched South Wagga.
United coach Ethan Murphy said they're not getting carried away by the win, knowing they faced a weakened opponent.
"It was pretty one sided, seven goals is seven goals but we spoke to their coach and they said that they had a fair few players out as well," Murphy said.
"So we're not taking is that we beat South Wagga's strongest 11 7-0, so we're not taking a whole lot out of it in terms of 'god we're so much better than them', both teams weren't at full strength but 7-0, I'm happy with that, you can't not be happy with that."
Strong in front of goal were Frederick Gardner and Murphy himself, both who earned hat tricks.
Typically coaching from the sidelines, Murphy hasn't pulled on the boots often this season, but felt he could fill a needed role in Sunday's game.
With finals just a few short week's away, Murphy said finals qualifications are also on his mind, careful not to get any reserve players stuck in first grade.
"It's one of those things where I've kind of player everywhere throughout my life, so we can look at what position is needed and bring me in," he said.
"It's also about trying to balance finals qualifications, we don't want to bring some ressies in who are on the cusp of playing too many first grade games so they can't qualify for reserve grade finals.
"We look at me as a player who can go 'oh where's that gap this week, where is it? oh yep, I'll do it' instead of upsetting the team too much."
Murphy said he was pleased with how well he and Gardner linked up down the field having not played together this season.
Speaking on his own performance, even with three goals Murphy could still see room to improve.
"Look, I'll take it, it wasn't the cleanest of hat tricks, though I haven't scored a hat trick in about 18-years, so any hat trick is a good hat trick," he said.
"Fred played really well, took his goals really well, we linked up quite well considering we've never really played beside each other."
With availability causing changes to the starting 11, Murphy is hoping to get some consistency in players back over the coming weeks as they prepare for finals.
Looking forward to playing Lake Albert next round, Murphy is anticipating a tough game and said he's viewing the game as the start of their finals run.
"It's going to be a big game and it's the unofficial start to the finals run is how we're viewing it," he said.
"We've only got four games to go so everything from here is getting the small things corrected and ready for finals."
Murphy said he prefers a tough run to the end of the season over a comfortable one, allowing them to better understand their opponents come finals.
"You only rise to the occasion that's in front of you," he said.
"If it doesn't go to plan and for arguments sake we lose, at least we know what adjustments to make and we've got a few weeks to do it rather than trying to think back eight weeks ago.
"It's good to play so close to finals knowing we'll potentially play them again in four weeks."
Around the league Leeton weren't the only ones to get a big win, with Young taking Cootamundra down 5-0.
In closer contests, Hanwood beat Wagga United 2-0 and Lake Albert 2 defeated Tolland 1.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
