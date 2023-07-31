The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Leeton not taking 7-0 win over South Wagga for granted

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 31 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A massive scoreline hasn't inflated egos at Leeton United as they finish the round 7-0 winners over South Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.