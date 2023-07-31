The Daily Advertiser
Tolland 'bitter' after one goal loss to Lake Albert

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 31 2023 - 11:20am, first published 10:40am
Tolland goal keeper Eli Abbas sets his defenders during a Lake Albert free kick. Picture by Ash Smith
Tolland goal keeper Eli Abbas sets his defenders during a Lake Albert free kick. Picture by Ash Smith

It was an important game for Tolland to win, but they were too little too late to get up over Lake Albert on Sunday afternoon.

