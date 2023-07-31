Tolland 'bitter' after one goal loss to Lake Albert

It was an important game for Tolland to win, but they were too little too late to get up over Lake Albert on Sunday afternoon.
A tight game for the most part, no one found a goal until the 57th minute, but not even a 90th minute header from coach Daniel Okot was enough to get the side back in the game.
Okot said the side had a bitter feeling after the game, knowing they needed to be better.
"We're pretty devastated to be honest," Okot said.
"We had a few chances that we took but they just didn't come off today.
"It's a bitter feeling."
Impressed with the level of play, he said though disappointed with the result, it was an exciting game to play in.
Spending most of the season on the sideline, Okot started on the field at Henwood Park, saying he felt the side needed some leadership on the pitch.
"I felt like the boys needed a bit of leadership, so I put my hand up to give them a hand, helped score a goal too," he said.
"Just adding some strong mentality and maturity into the squad."
Though not enough to get a win, Okot was pleased with the late goal, a reflection of the side's determination to not give up despite being down so late in the game.
"We know the quality we have, so that's why we kept fighting, we knew we could score," he said.
Tolland will back up with another tough game this coming weekend when they welcome the top of the table Hanwood to town.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
