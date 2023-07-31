BARELLAN coach Alex Lawder's task will be to pick his group up and reload for another important game this weekend as the Two Blues continue the fight for their season.
A brave Barellan fightback fell eight points short at home against Charles Sturt University on Saturday, a missed opportunity that would have put them in the box seat for a return to finals for the first time since the club's return to the Farrer League.
The Two Blues remain alive however, but will be reliant on other results going their way.
Barellan's playing group were shattered after their loss on Saturday, coming back from 27 points down to draw within two points late in the final term.
Lawder said his message was short and simple to his group.
"Just let's reload and go again next week," Lawder said.
"That's the main thing. There's no point talking too much.
"Everyone was pretty shattered."
The home crowd came to life in the final term as Barellan mounted their fightback but ultimately they left themselves with too much work to do.
Barellan didn't kick their first goal until seven minutes into the second term and only had the two majors to half-time.
Lawder gave credit to CSU but lamented his team's ball use.
"They jumped us. Their pressure was immense," he said.
"They were huge early, we just fumbled, crumbled and turned the footy over.
"Look at our turnovers, they were far superior numbers to theirs. That was for the first three quarters so that was what we spoke about at three-quarter-time, cleaning that up a little bit but our forward entries, with pressure on, high-pressure situations we kept bombing it to four v ones.
"That's what finals footy about isn't it?"
So Barellan need to beat seventh-placed Temora at home at Barellan Sportsground on Saturday to remain in the hunt for finals.
They then have two options.
Barellan would need East Wagga-Kooringal to lose both their final two games, against CSU and The Rock-Yerong Creek.
The Two Blues would need to win their final two games, they have Northern Jets at Ardlethan in the final round, or win one and make up five percentage points on the Hawks.
The other option would be CSU losing their final two games, against EWK and Temora, and the Two Blues winning their final two games.
Either way, Lawder said Barellan will keep fighting.
"Full credit to CSU. We always knew it was going to be tough," he said.
"I actually said to the boys before the game that our ground probably suits CSU just as much as it suits us so we always knew it was going to be a huge battle.
"I tell you what, it sucks to lose but there's some proud people here. It's one of the big things in footy, you're going to lose games of footy, as long as you can walk off the field with your head held high, knowing you've given it your all.
"It sounds a bit lame but we're still in it. We'll reload and go again against Temora next week."
