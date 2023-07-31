Six charged, $12k worth of drugs seized during Riverina police raids

Six people have been charged and $12,000 worth of prohibited drugs seized following a two-day police blitz targeting the supply of drugs across southern NSW.
Officers from the Monaro and Wagga region enforcement squads established Strike Force Elsimer in May to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs in Young.
Following inquiries, with the assistance of The Hume Police District and the Southern Region Domestic Violence High-Risk Offenders Team, strike force investigators raided three homes in Young just after 9am on Thursday.
During the search of the properties, officers located 279 grams of cannabis, three cannabis plants, one gram of cocaine, 178 MDMA capsules, steroids, and $5213 in cash.
All items were seized to undergo forensic examination.
Police said the seized drugs have an estimated potential street value of $12,000.
Two men, aged 22 and 23, and two women, aged 33 and 45, were arrested and taken to Young police station.
Both women were charged with supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, six counts of supplying a prohibited drug, and possessing a prohibited drug.
The 22-year-old man was charged with two counts of supplying prohibited drugs, having goods in custody suspected of being stolen, dealing with the proceeds of crime, and possessing a prohibited drug.
The 23-year-old man was charged with supplying prohibited drugs.
All four were granted strict conditional bail and are due to appear in Young Local Court on September 6.
Following further inquiries, strike force investigators conducted a high-visibility blitz at licenced premises across the Young, Harden, and Cootamundra areas on Friday.
A knife was seized during the operation.
A 46-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were issued court notices for possessing prohibited drugs after they were allegedly found with MDMA and cannabis at hotels in Cootamundra and Young respectively.
The 46-year-old woman is due to appear at Cootamundra Local Court on August 21.
The 45-year-old man will face Young Local Court on August 9.
Investigations under Strike Force Elsimer are ongoing.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
