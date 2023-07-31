The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Riverina police have charged six people after a drug bust in Young

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 31 2023 - 10:56am, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Six charged, $12k worth of drugs seized during Riverina police raids
Six charged, $12k worth of drugs seized during Riverina police raids

Six people have been charged and $12,000 worth of prohibited drugs seized following a two-day police blitz targeting the supply of drugs across southern NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.