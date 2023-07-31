Aggies chase third straight win in do-or-die clash

Ag College have already saved their season twice and are looking to do it a third time to book their place in the Southern Inland women's grand final.
After needing a win over Wagga City in the final round of the season to even play finals, Aggies backed up a strong display with an even better one to knock CSU out of the running.
Not even a first-half hat-trick from Ellen McIntyre could halt Ag College's run.
Instead they scored five tries themselves to take a 25-15 lead at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
It remained a 10-point game for most of the second half before late tries to Meg Seis and Alice Trevasksis sealed the win.
Coach Matt Gould is now hoping they can take their momentum into a clash with Griffith in the preliminary final.
"Aggies love being underdogs," Gould said.
"Griffith are going to be physical, we're going to have to find that next little level where we can step up and challenge them but we will ride that bit of momentum coming into it."
Ag College have suffered two heavy losses to the Blacks this season, a 35-10 defeat in round six before a 44-7 loss in round 13.
However they've got a number of players back since then.
Gould has been impressed with how they've been able to turn things around in their past two games.
"Riding high after that win against Wagga City, where the girls showed real promise and really good structure, we backed that up," he said.
"We knew Reddies were going to be tough to beat, we've already gone down to them once, but the girls played really well and backed each other."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
