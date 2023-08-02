Ross Picton knows he's one of the lucky ones.
After spending 12 weeks living out of a car with his therapy dog, and enduring dozens of rejections for rentals, Mr Picton has been thrown a lifeline - a place to call home.
The 52-year-old's struggle was not only compounded by cost of living pressures and low rental vacancy rates, but made even more difficult because he couldn't leave his four-legged companion, Bucket, behind.
So, when Wagga astrophysicist Michael Maher heard Mr Picton's story, it was a no-brainer that he would open his heart - and doors - to someone in need.
"Since the family's all gone their separate ways, I'm sort of missing having a family home," Mr Maher said.
"We've had nieces and nephews and huge extended family that have used this place over the years.
"When I saw Ross's story in the paper, [I] thought 'deary me ... there is a crisis of accommodation'."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Figures from Homelessness NSW show an exponential rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness or acute housing stress in Wagga.
Local service providers report 563 people seeking services - more than double the 251 reported in the 2021 census. This in turn was more than double the number recorded in the 2016 census, showing the accelerating nature of the crisis.
After 57 rejected rental applications, Mr Picton knows just how lucky he is.
"I love the place," he said of his new home.
"This is helped me a lot ... the day Michael offered me this, I actually had three rejections.
"I feel like every person I've met since I came to Wagga has led me to Michael."
The average number of people per household has declined from 2.9 to 2.5 since the 80s.
This prompted outgoing Reserve Bank Governor Phillip Lowe to suggest people struggling with the cost of living could save money by taking on boarders or housemates, reducing housing costs per person.
While many people experiencing acute housing stress saw this as insensitive, Australians demanding more private living space has been flagged as one of the key drivers of Australia's inflated housing prices.
Dr Maher said while he knew not everyone was in a position to take on a boarder like Mr Picton, people with room to spare should consider offering it to someone experiencing homelessness.
"There's technically a shortage of accommodation at the moment, but there's no shortage of bedrooms," he said.
"If you start looking at some of the places where there's all these empty nesters, there's two spare bedrooms in so many houses that aren't available.
"They can't be used for all sorts of different reasons. A lot of people have had bad experiences with taking in a boarder ... Rocky has a casserole in the oven at the moment."
Wagga is seeing one of the fastest rises in homelessness in the country, but the local experience is not unique.
Acting chief executive of Homelessness NSW Amy Haines said housing stress and homelessness have been increasing across the state, as the rising cost of living forces people to choose between housing and food.
"With spiralling rents, low vacancy rates and the rising cost of living, more people are being pushed into homelessness. At the same time, the supply of social housing is historically low and shrinking," she said.
"What we actually need is sustained and urgent investment in social housing to bring it up to 10 per cent of all homes by the year 2050.
"For people to live their best lives and contribute to their communities, we all need a secure stable home. That's what social housing is really about - making sure everyone can play a role in creating community."
Now safely housed, Mr Picton said it was good to see the car he used to call home sitting higher off the ground.
His possessions, in various stages of being unpacked, decorate his new room instead of weighing down his backseat.
With his most immediate need met, Mr Picton wants to make sure nobody with a pet has to suffer the way he has.
"I'm going to start a foundation, and this is never going to happen to anybody in Wagga again," he said.
"I had a dream the first night I was here, and I'm going to get five acres, and build mini cabins. It'll all be dog themed, and I'll call it Bucket's Place.
"What Michael's done for me, whatever brought me here has given me this dream ... I never want to see this happen to anyone in Wagga again."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.