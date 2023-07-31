The owners of a Wagga cafe have revealed plans to add a balcony to their Fitzmaurice Street shopfront.
The new structure would restore the Uneke Lounge building to something closer to its original design, almost 70 years after a similar balcony was removed.
Chris Gestier, who co-owns Uneke with his wife Bea, said adding the balcony had been part of their long-term plan to restore the building since they bought it in the early 2000s.
"It had a two-storey veranda on it originally but they were taken down in the mid to late 50s," Mr Gestier said.
"We appreciate the old architecture, and want to see it get back to where it was - they don't build them like that anymore.
"It'll look very similar to what was there then, except there'll be steel posts instead of timber ... based on photographs we have of the building when it did have a veranda on it.
"We've wanted to put it back to something close to what it was since we bought it. It's just taken this long for us to be in a position to do it."
The plans are contained in a development application lodged with Wagga City Council, which is currently on public exhibition.
Mr Gestier said while they haven't decided what they're going to use the balcony for yet, it would not be part of their cafe.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We really haven't gone into it that much. Possibly event use down the track," he said.
"It's more about restoring the front of the building than expanding business at this stage."
Developments in Wagga's Fitzmaurice Street heritage area are often fraught because new buildings and alterations must be aesthetically sympathetic.
The decision to approve the DA ultimately rests with the council's staff, unless the proposal receives 10 or more objections during the public exhibition period.
If that threshold is reached, councillors would vote on the plan.
Mr Gestier said while he wasn't counting his chickens, he didn't see any reason a new balcony would be controversial.
"It's up to council, of course, but hopefully it can go ahead," he said.
"We had discussions with the heritage people before we put the DA in, MJM Consulting who put the plans in have spoken to heritage advisers about it.
"Hopefully, there aren't too many hassles."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.