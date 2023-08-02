Housing stress for indigenous Australians highlighted in Estella plan

A new purpose-built home may soon rise in Estella to address the growing need for culturally safe housing.
Advocates say this is a result of systemic discrimination and poverty that make it harder for Indigenous people to find jobs and housing.
Homelessness NSW Acting CEO Amy Hains said the situation for Indigenous people is dire.
"Homelessness is a really significant issue for Aboriginal people in NSW and the Wagga area," she said.
"Aboriginal people are 15 times more likely to experience homelessness than non-indigenous people. 31 per cent of people who sought homelessness services in 2021-22 were indigenous.
"In the Wagga Wagga City Council area, even though only 6.6 per cent of people are Aboriginal, about 19 per cent of people accessing homelessness services were Aboriginal."
NSW Aboriginal Housing Office (AHO) has lodged plans with Wagga City Council to build new homes in Estella.
AHO have lodged a development application with the council to construct a new house and attached secondary residence on a vacant block at 12 Shiralee Place.
The primary dwelling will include four bedrooms, an open plan kitchen, dining and living area, and two car garage with one accessible parking space.
The attached secondary dwelling will include two bedrooms, and open plan kitchen, dining and living area.
Ms Hains said that developments like these would address the local need for Aboriginal housing.
She said it was important to consider the higher levels of poverty in Indigenous communities when planning community housing. She said there was a need for more culturally safe spaces.
"Inequalities in the experience of homelessness for aboriginal people tell the story of discrimination over time," she said.
"It aligns with inequalities in areas like health and education, but it's important we don't just take a deficit focus.
"We need to highlight the strengths, and Aboriginal culture is a great strength.
"The whole community can learn a lot from Aboriginal models of health and wellbeing, like recognising people as part of a culture, country, community and kin."
In the development application, Ellen Timmins from Creative Planning Solutions wrote this development would help fill the need for more Aboriginal housing, without compromising the character of the area.
"The proposal would help meet local demand from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who need access to affordable, quality housing," she wrote.
"Accordingly, it is recommended that City of Wagga Wagga Council support and approve this Crown DA."
As a public department acting on behalf of the state, AHO's proposal can not be rejected by the council without the intervention of the relevant minister.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
