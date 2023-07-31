Waratahs chase discipline to ensure grand final berth

Waratahs are looking for more composure under pressure after conceding a late penalty to just fall short in the major semi-final.
The Wagga side now has to do it the hard way if they are make it through to this year's grand final.
Coach Nick McCarthy was left to rue a missed opportunity after a late Steven Tracey penalty goal proved to be the difference as Wagga City took a 45-43 victory.
"It was more frustrating as a lot of the stuff we talked about and tried to work on defensively and with our discipline deserted us under pressure at the end of the game," McCarthy said.
"I think if we were a bit more clinical there we would have got the job done but that's a learning from us and we will get back to the drawing board this week and try to fix a few of those errors.
"I thought Wagga City played a great game of footy, we obviously got out to a good start but they clawed their way back into it, built pressure and played at a speed we probably didn't control well enough.
"The game really swung momentum wise and unfortunately for us it was a Steven Tracey kick that got us in the end but we just have to be better discipline wise in those situations."
He's looking to turn things around quickly now that their season is on the line.
Waratahs and Ag College have split their two meetings so far this season heading into a massive clash at Jarrah Sportsground on Saturday.
McCarthy is confident they can turn things around after being beaten 12-8 by their crosstown rivals just over three weeks ago.
"It's not the end of the world for us and we get an opportunity to right some of the wrongs pretty quickly," McCarthy said.
"Our season is still alive and we just have to move on and fix some of those things as quickly as we can."
In the end goal kicking was the difference with only three of their six tries converted.
However despite falling just short, McCarthy was impressed with how Waratahs attacked.
It's something he's looking to build on after two tight clashes with Ag College so far this season.
"The way we scored our points was really good, our counter-attack was really good as were our line out and scrum for the most part," McCarthy said.
"I thought we were very clinical when we had the ball but just a little bit ill-disciplined and lacked that finishing touch with out."
McCarthy is no stranger to Ag College, having previously played and coached at the club.
He expects Waratahs to change their approach to counteract the faster game style of their rivals.
"They are a difficult side to play with their speed and their continuity of play so we will have to approach things a bit different than we did, but the same sort of things will need to be fixed," he said.
"That discipline and defensive execution has to be better against them or they can really build big phase sequences that are hard to stop."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
