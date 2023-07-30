Massive win for Wanderers at home

It was a game so dominant, coach Robert Tuksar wasn't sure what to say afterwards, as Wagga City Wanderers finished 15-0 winners over Weston Molonglo at home on Sunday.
Tuksar said it was hard to comment on the game with such a large scoreline.
While Wanderers are sitting on top of their ladder, Weston have not won a game this season, with Tuksar saying playing lower placed sides brings its own challenges.
"You've got to be careful in games like that, sometimes you get sucked down to the opposition level, but we were really well disciplined and played as a team," Tuksar said.
"Some of the goals we scored were just fantastic, good team goals."
Proud of how his young team held their heads, Tuksar said there was no time when the side dropped their effort or lost focus of the game at hand.
"It took us five or 10 minutes to get going, but after that we just dominated the game, and we were pretty well disciplined too," he said.
"Especially in a game like that, players can get selfish and shoot from everywhere, or you can lose your shape quite easily, but we held our shape, we were disciplined, we weren't too selfish.
"We made good decisions in the last third that helped us get to that scoreline."
Nothing exemplifies the sides selflessness like the goal scorers list, which features nine players.
Ava Tuksar got the scoring underway with a 10th minute penalty, and the goals just kept coming.
Elizabeth Dumpleton, Piper Scott (3), Grace Cooper, Elvein Ibrahim (4), Brooke Gayler (2), Rosie Degnan, Amelia Walker, and Charlotte Worrell-Barry each ended the game with at least one to their name.
Tuksar was particularly pleased with Ibrahim's performance, finding the back of the net four times.
"She's been struggling with consistency in front of goals this year so it was really nice for her," he said.
"She was definitely a standout but all the girls did play pretty well."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
