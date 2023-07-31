Your say: Are we wasting resources on fighting climate change?

Is CO2 that bad?
An article in Wagga's Advertiser on July 15 stated that Wagga contributes more than a million tonnes of CO2 (annually?).
Since the world's population is 10,000 times Wagga's, it would contribute 100 billion tonnes from Wagga-like activities!
And a lot more from other "activities".
It is suggested that climate change and global warming are due to the greenhouse effect, with CO2 the main culprit.
But, water vapour, dust, clouds, methane and other invisible gases (like nitrous oxide) are more likely to blame.
For more skeptical views on global warming, I suggest reading Michael Crichton's book "state of fear" (with lots of other relevant authors quoted)
150 years ago, our CO2 level was 0.03 per cent, when there was no CO2 from aircraft, cars and other motors, electricity and gas generation and usage, and not as much from shipping, mining and a 4-fold increase in population and food supply.
So now our CO2 level is 0.04 per cent ...no surprise... and there's some evidence that the rise has made crops more productive.
Are we wasting our resources fighting climate change instead of investing more on education to overcome hatred, bigotry and greed... and less on armaments and wars?
The Referendum
Warm and fuzzy as letters from 'YES' supporters may be as they optimistically promote the notion that the proposed 'Voice' bureaucracy will be a raging success in achieving both 'reconciliation' and 'closing the gap', they seem to invariably fail to give any good reasons why.
Hopefully all voters will read the cases for 'Yes' and 'No' with an open mind and not just get blindly carried along with the feel-good 'vibe'.
Oh dear, Ms Milson (Letters July 26).
It really was a quiet news day when the fanciful "hottest day on Earth, 'eevvver' was run in the media.
Every claim by this press release has not just been debunked, but totally demolished as "mis-information".
Actually it is a complete nonsense, and given the high temperatures and wildfires in Europe, later in the same week, would put that claim for what it is, nothing but attention-seeking nonsense.
But there is always someone who takes it on board no questions asked.
It is interesting to see that another Letter to the Editor on the same day asks that contributors should provide legitimate references attached to their comments on opposing the Voice.
Does not that also apply to correspondents providing comments on the approval side of the argument? There are always two sides to every argument. There can't be one rule for you, one rule for me. Can there?
England's cricket writers are like the weather reporters. It is actually 2-1 Australia's way but they report it feels like 7-0 England's way.
Company profits, whether super or otherwise, are not the play thing of unions or any other group other than the owners of the company.
Who are the owners? Shareholders and who are these anonymous silent people? Overwhelmingly, they just happen to be Australian superannuation funds and pension funds representing the retirement savings of every working person past, present or emerging.
If the union(s) want to spend their members money fine but don't try spending everyone else's savings.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.