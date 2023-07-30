One point for Wanderers as they continue to struggle at goal

They were expecting a tough game, but without putting on their best performance, Wagga City Wanderers were happy with a draw.
Jake Ploenges said the side lifted in the second half though it was too late for them to earn themselves three points.
Again unable to capitalise on scoring opportunities, it's been an ongoing issue for the Wanderers.
"It was just a game of momentum, we had momentum for a bit of the game, and so did they, it was just all about capitalising on chances, and we couldn't capitalise, and neither could they," Ploenges said.
"We were definitely a bit off in the first half, but we started to pick up in the second half, going into half time 1-0 up was quite surprising, they were over us for most of the first half.
"We can certainly play a lot better, but a draw is better than no points."
Ploegnes said he's not sure how the side can combat their shooting issues, hopeful that it's just a rough patch that will be finished before finals.
"Me personally, I've been out of form when it comes to finding the back of the net for the past couple of weeks," he said.
"Our back line has been killing it, it's just our final third that's been having a bit of a struggle to capitalise on opportunities, but I am sure we'll find it against [Canberra] Juventus next week.
"It's just a mental game really, it's not something you can work on, you've got to get your head in the right place, it takes just one goal to pick it back up, it's been a rough patch for the past couple of weeks."
The Capital Premier League ladder remains extremely tight, and with a handful of weeks between wins now for the locals, next weekend's game is increasingly important.
With their finals hopes still well and truly alive, Ploenges said they must get three points at home on Saturday.
They currently sit third on goal difference alone.
"It feels like a very long time since we played at home, but it has only been two weeks," he said.
"Three points are needed for us to make finals, so it's a huge game coming up."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
