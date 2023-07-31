East Wagga-Kooringa have locked in an important 38-28 win over Northern Jets as Farrer League finals near ever closer.
With just two games now remaining before the finals series begin, Hawks coach Claudia Barton said expectations are becoming clear for the group.
It's been quite the turnaround for the Hawks under Barton's new leadership this year, skyrocketing from eighth position at the end of the 2022 season, to sitting fourth now.
Barton said she feels like her vision for the side is slowly coming together.
"Going into this game I was trying to just drop it back to basic skills, as I've kind of been doing the whole season, just concentrating on the basics," Barton said.
"I knew it was going to be more of a mental game for Jets as well because of injuries, so we knew that they were going to be tough right from the start.
"We spoke about it at training, and had more one-on-one conversations about player expectations as individuals and then also as a team coming into the back end of the season."
Barton said she's been focused on congratulating the team for their achievements so far this season, reminding them how far they've come.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Knowing it would be the small things that helped them find success, Barton said the back-to-basics year has been paying off for the side.
"I said to the girls, just keep doing the small things right," she said.
"If we can keep our centres that was our first goal going into that game, that's all you really need to do.
"That's not to say that always happened but that was obviously at the front of everyone's mind taking the court, as long as we keep our centres then you know, it'll be 50/50 from there."
While confidence continues to be an issue for the side, Barton said they've gotten better at believing in themselves as the season has drawn on.
"It's still a massive thing that the girls have to realise, that they do need more confidence in themselves, but I think that stems from the past few years of maybe not doing as well as this year," she said.
"I think it's a mentality where it's probably a little bit of a shock to the system, I don't think that they're used to winning and you can see it.
"My expectations are quite high of everyone, so for me as a coach, I'm just trying to get them to realise what they're capable of, and that will click soon enough, but for now confidence is still at the forefront of my mind."
Hawks weren't the only side to enjoy a win at home, with Barellan ending Charles Sturt University's late run of wins.
Coleambally got a win on the road as did North Wagga.
Coleambally 80 d The Rock-Yerong Creek 24 at The Rock Recreation Ground.
Barellan 43 d Charles Sturt University at Barellan Sports Ground.
North Wagga 59 d Marrar 19 at Langtry Oval.
East Wagga-Kooringal 38 d Northern Jets 28 at Gumly Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.