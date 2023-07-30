The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Griffith man Dylan Parks convicted of possessing an unauthorised pistol after police find gel blaster video on Snapchat

Updated July 30 2023 - 11:59am, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Parks was fined $500 and will serve 12 months on a community corrections order after being convicted in Griffith Local Court for possessing a gel blaster.
Dylan Parks was fined $500 and will serve 12 months on a community corrections order after being convicted in Griffith Local Court for possessing a gel blaster.

A Griffith man has forfeited a gel blaster pistol and has been fined $500 after police saw a video posted on Snapchat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.