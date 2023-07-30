Building new homes for the superb parrot drew Wagga's Suzie Hartwig to plant trees on Sunday.
"I remember years ago when I did environmental science with the university in my 20s, we were doing a bird survey out in Livingstone [National Park] and we spotted a superb parrot," Mrs Hartwig said.
"It was fantastic ... we really need to provide habitat for our native animals."
Mrs Hartwig was one of dozens of people who joined local Landcare, Charles Sturt University and Wagga City Council representatives to plant 1000 trees at CSU's Gobbagomblin farm on National Tree Day 2023.
Superb parrots can flock together in large numbers during mating season and there are thought to be less than 8000 left in the wild.
Edward Maher, the manager of sustainability at CSU and president of Wagga Urban Landcare, said the city was fortunate to be visited by the superb parrot in late winter and early spring.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Maher said the introduction of more flowering plants to their migration paths would make the area a better home for them.
"When the eucalypts start to flower, that's a key source of feed for them, and come summer they start to move on again," he said.
"Flowering species have been selected to provide a food source for superb parrots and other native species once they've established."
Governments at all levels have acknowledged the key role of farmers in creating green corridors.
A current state government scheme offers incentives to farmers for locking up land from future development, or planting out parts of their properties.
These "biodiversity credits" can be on-sold to property developers as compensation for native habitat they destroy in the process of creating housing.
This has been contentious for both farmers and property developers, who say the biodiversity market is not working in the interests of people or the environment.
Mr Maher said while larger planting events like this were part of Landcare's role, landowners could do more as individuals to make their areas more friendly for native wildlife.
"You don't need hectares and hectares to provide feed sources," he said.
"Birds, reptiles and native mammals will sound out where these plants are growing, and it can even be in backyards.
"There's lots of things you can do, like getting lots of layers of vegetation, getting thick shrubs for small nesting birds, rocks, logs, pebbles, little bowls that hold water ... these are all things that make things easier for native animals."
Mrs Hartwig has also taken matters into her own hands. She said regenerating habitat was an activity driven by members of the community.
"If everyone does their bit, I think that really helps the big picture," she said.
"We're planting certain plants to encourage bees at home ... [and we] also grow some things like finger limes - native bush tucker.
"This is a community project, so you see people getting together, planting natives and swapping ideas - it feels good."
Once mature, the 1000 trees planted at the Charles Sturt University Farm for National Tree Day 2023 will absorb approximately 25 tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere each year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.