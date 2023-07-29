The Daily Advertiser
Coolamon defeated Leeton-Whitton by 102 points

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 29 2023 - 11:25pm
The Hoppers have returned to the Riverina League top three after defeating Leeton-Whitton by 102 points. Picture by Madeline Begley
Coolamon are back in the Riverina League top three after claiming a 102-point win against Leeton-Whitton.

