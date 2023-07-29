Coolamon are back in the Riverina League top three after claiming a 102-point win against Leeton-Whitton.
It was a somewhat slow start for the Hoppers after a 3.5 return in the opening term however they quickly kicked into gear after quarter time.
Six goals in the second term then five in the third and fourth saw the Hoppers run out 19.19 (133) to 4.7 (31) victors over the Crows.
Aiden Macauley had his best return as a Hopper and finished the afternoon at Leeton Showground with four goals while Tim Oosterhoff kicked three to extend his season tally to 47.
The Hoppers had 10 different players in total hit the scoreboard with Jake Barrett, Campbell Mattingly, Hugh Wakefield and Bailey Wood all finishing with two goals apiece.
Barrett, Macauley, Wakefield and Wood were among Coolamon's best while Al Clarke and Max Hillier were also impressive for the Hoppers.
The 133 points scored by the Hoppers is their second highest return for the season and gives their percentage a much-needed boost ahead of a difficult run home which includes games against Wagga Tigers (home), Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes (both away).
Taj Doyle, Dan Hillam, Jade Hodge and Jake Norman all finished with one goal apiece for the Crows while Matthew Rainbird and Blake Ryan were Leeton's best in defeat.
The Crows will travel to Maher Oval next weekend to take on Turvey Park.
Full Time
Coolamon 3.5 9.9 14.15 19.19 (133)
Leeton Whitton 0.5 2.6 3.7 4.7 (31)
GOALS: Coolamon: A.Macauley 4, T.Oosterhoff 3, J.Barrett 2, C.Mattingly 2, B.Wood 2, H.Wakefield 2, S.Darcy 1, B.Leary 1, A.Clarke 1, M.Hillier 1; Leeton Whitton: J.Norman 1, J.Hodge 1, T.Doyle 1, D.Hillam 1
BEST: Coolamon: J.Barrett, A.Clarke, M.Hillier, A.Macauley, H.Wakefield, B.Wood; Leeton Whitton: M.Rainbird, B.Ryan, L.Mahalm, J.Norman, T.Meline, M.Dryburgh
