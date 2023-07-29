A CLASSY display from Marrar assistant coach Zach Walgers helped the Bombers to a 48-point win over North Wagga on Saturday.
Walgers continued his brilliant season as the Bombers notched their sixth straight victory, downing the Saints 14.14 (98) to 7.8 (50) at Langtry Oval.
The Saints took it right up to the Bombers early but a five-goal second term gave the home team some breathing space with a 27-point lead at the main break.
North Wagga stayed in the contest throughout but the Bombers did enough to come away with a comfortable victory.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner, who was one of three late outs for the Bombers, was pleased to bank another win.
"Getting some wins going into finals was important but we knew we had to come into this game giving these guys full respect because they pushed us the last time we played them and they're just a young, energetic team so we knew we had to turn up today and we did that," Gardner said.
Gardner liked most the way his team were able to adapt their game on the run.
"We addressed a few things at each break that we wanted to work on, just a few minor things that we had to change, and each little thing that I did mention the boys did straight away," he said.
"It was good to see that we were able to change things within our game when we need to.
"It was also good to get through injury free, which is good at this time of year."
Gardner was a late withdrawal with hamstring tightness, while Nick Molkentin (knee) and Jed Jenkins (illness) also pulled out on the morning of the game.
Gardner insisted there was nothing major to any of the withdrawals.
"It was an interesting morning," Gardner said.
"I was always in doubt. I just had a tight hamstring from last week's game and in the position we are in with the bye next week and finals around the corner, it was just precautionary.
"Nick Molk is having a bit of trouble with his knee and after training didn't pull up too well so again that was precautionary.
"And then Jed Jenkins was unwell this morning."
Aside from Walger's best-on-ground performance, Toby Lawler continued his hot form with another big game, while teenager Matt Rynehart continued his breakout season with a fine display.
Billy Toy and Nick Cawley both made successful returns from injury and kicked a couple of goals each.
Jack Flood, Josh Thompson and Lachie Johnson were the pick of the Saints.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 3.1 8.4 12.11 14.14 (98)
North Wagga Saints 2.1 4.1 6.4 7.8 (50)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: Z Walgers 3, N Cawley 2, B Toy 2, A Kent, T Lawler, B Walker, J Moye, C Bourke, M Deer, M Bloomfield; North Wagga Saints: Z Whyte 2, J Thompson 2, M Thomas, B Clark, R Doneley.
BEST: Marrar Bombers: Z Walgers, T Lawler, M Rynehart, N Cawley, J Moye, C Bourke; North Wagga Saints: L Johnson, L McGowan, J Flood, J Thompson, J Kerr, B Carey.
