Zach Walgers guides Marrar to a 48-point win over North Wagga

By Matt Malone
July 29 2023 - 11:15pm
Zach Walgers was best-on-ground in the win over North Wagga on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
A CLASSY display from Marrar assistant coach Zach Walgers helped the Bombers to a 48-point win over North Wagga on Saturday.

